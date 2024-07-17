Subscribe
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry open workout video

Jake Paul & Mike Perry show off their skills ahead of boxing match in Tampa, Florida

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ahead of their boxing match at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20, Jake Paul and Mike Perry show off their skills at an open workout. The eight-round cruiserweight bout serves as the main event live on PPV.

The open workout also features other fighters battling it out on the card. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano goes up against Stevie Morgan. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Tony Aguilar faces Corey Marksman in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Ashton Sylve takes on Lucas Bahdi in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Shadasia Green fights Natasha Spence in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Paul vs Perry open work out is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
