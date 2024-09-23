Jaime Munguia faces Ronald Gavril in Dec in Mexico, top contenders in poll for 2025

The next fight of Jaime Munguia is reportedly scheduled for December 14 against Ronald Gavril at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico. The event marks the fourth outing of Mexico’s former world champion for 2024. It is also his first ring appearance on home soil in over two years.

Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) is fresh off the win by knockout in the 10th round against Erik Bazinyan in September. With the victory, the 27-year-old rebounded from his first career defeat by unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez in May. The former super welterweight champion kicked off the year in January, when he stopped John Ryder in the ninth round.

In his most recent fight in Mexico to date, which was in November 2022 in Guadalajara, Munguia KO’d Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the third round. In February the same year, the Tijuana native battled it out in front of his hometown crowd scoring a third-round TKO against D’Mitrius Ballard.

Ronald Gavril (25-3, 20 KOs) twice challenged David Benavidez for WBC super middleweight title. In their first fight in September 2017, the Romanian-born Las Vegas-based contender dropped a split decision. In the rematch the next February, the Phoenix native came out on top by unanimous decision.

Since then, Gavril secured seven straight victories. In his previous fight in May in his home-country, the 38-year-old eliminated Carlos Gallego Montijo in seven rounds.

The Munguia vs Gavril showdown was reported by ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez via post on X.

Jaime Munguia in 2025: Mbilli, Plant, Berlanga or Pacheco

In another post on X by ESPN Knockout, boxing fans were asked who they wanted to see going up against Jaime Munguia in 2025. The list of proposed names included Christian Mbilli, Caleb Plant, Edgar Berlanga and Diego Pacheco.

Unbeaten Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) defeated common opponent Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision in August. Munguia earned a UD against Ukraine’s former three-time world title challenger last June.

Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) TKO’d Trevor McCumby in the ninth round in September. With the victory, Nashville’s former world champion returned to winning ways after dropping a UD against Benavidez last March.

Puerto Rico’s Edgar Berlanga (22-11, 17 KOs) lost his first fight by unanimous decision against Canelo in September.

LA’s unbeaten Diego Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) KO’d Maciej Sulecki in the sixth round in August. Post-fight, promoter Eddie Hearn said that the clash with Munguia was “a brilliant, brilliant fight”.

A victorious outcome in the fight against Ronald Gavril, would help Jaime Munguia build up momentum setting up bigger fights in 2025 en route to his next world title shot. The contest is expected to be formally announced and join the boxing schedule shortly.