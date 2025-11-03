Subscribe
Full fight video: Vergil Ortiz retains title against Israil Madrimov

Vergil Ortiz Jr. defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Erickson Lubin this Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas

Watch the full fight video featuring Vergil Ortiz Jr. as he defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Israil Madrimov in February in Riyadh. Ortiz is back in the ring this Saturday, November 8, in Fort Worth, Texas, where he makes the second defense of his belt against Erickson Lubin.

Video viaTurki Alalshikh
