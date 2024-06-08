Frank Martin: We know Gervonta Davis is explosive & fast, but I’ve got it all too

Frank Martin goes up against Gervonta Davis on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated contender of Detroit looks to claim the WBA lightweight title against the unbeaten three-division world champion of Baltimore.

Making his first attempt to become champion, Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) expects a tough fight against fellow-southpaw Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27). Nevertheless, the 29-year-old challenger says he is “coming to win”.

“I feel like this is one of those moments where all the hard work I put in is paying off,” Frank Martin said at a media workout. “With all the work I’ve been putting in leading up to the fight, and all the work I’ve put in over the years, this just feels like a life changing moment. This is my time to come out on top.”

“I just need to be composed, be calm and be who I am. I can’t let any of the antics or crowd or the noise get in the way of me getting the victory.”

“I feel like this is gonna be a good fight. We all know what ‘Tank’ brings, but a lot of guys don’t know what I bring. They know a little bit of it, but they don’t know the full arsenal I have.”

“We know ‘Tank’ is explosive and fast. He’s got it all, but on fight night, the world will see that I’ve got it all too. So it’s gonna be two dogs in there locking up like pitbulls. The best man will win that night.”

“I believe in myself, even if the world is against me. I know the work that I put in. I feel like I was born to do this. I feel it in my body. It’s just time for me to show up and show out.”

“I expect Gervonta to come out and put his best foot forward. He’s gonna be him. I know he’s all the way locked in for me. I know he felt the energy from me and he knows I’m coming to win.”

Frank Martin challenges Gervonta Davis in the main event of a four-fight card live on Prime Video PPV. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) of Ukraine go head to head for the interim WBC 175-pound title.