Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Efe Ajagba vs Guido Vianello set for Anderson-Merhy co-feature in Corpus Christi, TX

Efe Ajagba & Guido Vianello clash in the 10-round bout at heavyweight

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Efe Ajagba faces Guido Vianello in Corpus Christi, TX
Efe Ajagba | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The 2016 Olympians Efe Ajagba and Guido Vianello are reportedly set to battle it out live from Corpus Christi, Texas on April 13. The 10-round heavyweight bout serves as the co-feature to Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy.

Stafford, Texas-based Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) is riding a four-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old native of Ughelli, Nigeria won his previous bout last November by TKO in the fourth round against Joseph Goodall.

Las Vegas-based 29-year-old Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) won two fights in a row. The Roma, Italy native is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Moses Johnson on the Foster vs Nova card in February.

The fight was reported by Mike Coppinger via a post on X today.

The main event pits Toledo’s unbeaten Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) against former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) of Belgium. The pair goes head to head at heavyweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.