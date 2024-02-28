Efe Ajagba vs Guido Vianello set for Anderson-Merhy co-feature in Corpus Christi, TX

The 2016 Olympians Efe Ajagba and Guido Vianello are reportedly set to battle it out live from Corpus Christi, Texas on April 13. The 10-round heavyweight bout serves as the co-feature to Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy.

Stafford, Texas-based Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) is riding a four-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old native of Ughelli, Nigeria won his previous bout last November by TKO in the fourth round against Joseph Goodall.

Las Vegas-based 29-year-old Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) won two fights in a row. The Roma, Italy native is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Moses Johnson on the Foster vs Nova card in February.

The fight was reported by Mike Coppinger via a post on X today.

The main event pits Toledo’s unbeaten Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) against former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) of Belgium. The pair goes head to head at heavyweight.