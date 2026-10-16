Dubois and Wardley make weight for championship rematch

Following the press conference, Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their heavyweight rematch. The contest takes place this Saturday, October 17, at The O2 in London.

Two-time world champion Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) came in at 253.9 lbs for the first defense of his IBF title.

Former champion Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs) showed 248.3 lbs as he looks to take revenge and reclaim the belt.

The 12-round bout headlines the DAZN-streamed card billed as “Run It Back.”

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Also making it official for their respective bouts were the fighters competing on the Dubois vs Wardley undercard.

Louie O’Doherty (12-0, 3 KOs) weighed in at 134.12 lbs for his British and Commonwealth titles defense against Michael Gomez Jnr. (23-2, 8 KOs). Gomez Jnr. registered 134.3 lbs.

Adam Olaniyan (4-0, 4 KOs) of Ireland and Dan Garber (14-9, 2 KOs) of the UK tipped the scales at 250.12 lbs and 223.15 lbs, respectively.

Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KOs) weighed in at 255.12 lbs, while his opponent, Solomon Dacres (10-1, 3 KOs) of the UK, was 242.9 lbs.

Nelson Birchall (12-0, 9 KOs) and Levi Giles (17-3-1, 4 KOs) weighed 134.12 lbs and 134.6 lbs, respectively.

Daniel Dubois during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his bout against Fabio Wardley at Spitalfields Market in London, England, on October 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Fabio Wardley during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his bout against Daniel Dubois at Spitalfields Market in London, England, on October 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley face off during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of their bout at Spitalfields Market in London, England, on October 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of their bout at Spitalfields Market in London, England, on October 16, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Fight card and weights

Daniel Dubois (253.9 lbs) vs. Fabio Wardley (248.3 lbs)

Louie O’Doherty (134.12 lbs) vs. Michael Gomez Jnr (134.3 lbs)

Adam Olaniyan (250.12 lbs) vs. Dan Garber (223.15 lbs)

Bakhodir Jalolov (255.12 lbs) vs. Solomon Dacres (242.9 lbs)

Nelson Birchall (134.12 lbs) vs. Levi Giles (134.6 lbs)