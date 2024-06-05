Drew Dober vs Mike Davis among bouts confirmed for UFC Denver fight card

The bout between Drew Dober and Mike Davis has been made official, among other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Barber vs Namajunas. The MMA event takes place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Drew Dober (27-13, 1 NC) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and looks to get back in the win column. In his previous outing in February, the 35-year-old native of Omaha, Nebraska dropped a unanimous decision against Renato Moicano.

Mike Davis (11-2) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his fifth win in a row. The South Cairo, New York’s 31-year-old submitted Natan Levy in the second round last time out in March.

Another newly announced bout for the event pits Luana Santos (7-1) of Brazil and Mariya Agapova (10-4) of Kazakhstan. The pair battles it out at flyweight.

In a short video, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed a five-round flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (12-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Maycee Barber (14-2) of Greeley, Colorado as the UFC Denver main event. The current fight card looks as the following: