Drew Dober vs Mike Davis among bouts confirmed for UFC Denver fight card

Lightweights Drew Dober & Mike Davis clash at UFC Fight Night: Barber vs Namajunas in Denver, CO

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Drew Dober and Mike Davis has been made official, among other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Barber vs Namajunas. The MMA event takes place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Drew Dober (27-13, 1 NC) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and looks to get back in the win column. In his previous outing in February, the 35-year-old native of Omaha, Nebraska dropped a unanimous decision against Renato Moicano.

Mike Davis (11-2) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his fifth win in a row. The South Cairo, New York’s 31-year-old submitted Natan Levy in the second round last time out in March.

Another newly announced bout for the event pits Luana Santos (7-1) of Brazil and Mariya Agapova (10-4) of Kazakhstan. The pair battles it out at flyweight.

In a short video, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed a five-round flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (12-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Maycee Barber (14-2) of Greeley, Colorado as the UFC Denver main event. The current fight card looks as the following:

  • Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas, women’s flyweight
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight
  • Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina, welterweight
  • Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan, middleweight
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
  • Andre Petroski vs. Josh Fremd, middleweight
  • Drew Dober vs. Mike Davis, lightweight
  • Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova, flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

