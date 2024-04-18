Subscribe
UFC returns to Louisville in June with first event in almost 13 years

UFC Fight Night at KFC Yum! Center at Louisville, KY

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
The UFC Fight Night card on June 8 has its location and venue confirmed for KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. The event marks the Octagon’s second visit to the city.

The first card was held at the same venue in March 2011. The headline-bout saw Diego Sanchez scoring a unanimous decision against Martin Kampmann at welterweight.

The promotion made the announcement today via post on X.

Among the bouts made official for the card on June 8, Canada’s Brad Katona (13-3) and Jesse Butler (12-5) of West Monroe, Louisiana go head to heat at bantamweight. The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be confirmed.

The full list of announced to date matchups for UFC Louisville 2024, including Denise Gomes vs Eduarda Moura, looks as the following:

  • Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, bantamweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese, middleweight
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, women’s strawweight
  • Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne dos Santos, women’s strawweight
  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann, bantamweight
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
  • Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Carlos Prates vs. Charles Radkte, welterweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza, welterweight

In case you missed, the blog video up top features Dana White and Georges St-Pierre as they head to Louisville, KY for UFC Live: Sanchez vs. Kampmann in March 2011.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

