UFC returns to Louisville in June with first event in almost 13 years

The UFC Fight Night card on June 8 has its location and venue confirmed for KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. The event marks the Octagon’s second visit to the city.

The first card was held at the same venue in March 2011. The headline-bout saw Diego Sanchez scoring a unanimous decision against Martin Kampmann at welterweight.

The promotion made the announcement today via post on X.

Among the bouts made official for the card on June 8, Canada’s Brad Katona (13-3) and Jesse Butler (12-5) of West Monroe, Louisiana go head to heat at bantamweight. The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be confirmed.

The full list of announced to date matchups for UFC Louisville 2024, including Denise Gomes vs Eduarda Moura, looks as the following:

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, bantamweight

Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese, middleweight

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, women’s strawweight

Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne dos Santos, women’s strawweight

Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann, bantamweight

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight

Carlos Prates vs. Charles Radkte, welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza, welterweight

In case you missed, the blog video up top features Dana White and Georges St-Pierre as they head to Louisville, KY for UFC Live: Sanchez vs. Kampmann in March 2011.