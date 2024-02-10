Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia ‘signed’ for April in Las Vegas

The fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia has been signed for Saturday, April 20 live on DAZN from Las Vegas. The contest features former undisputed lightweight champion defending his WBC junior welterweight title against once-beaten contender.

Following multiple reports, on Friday, Golden Boy posted on X that the fight was “Signed, sealed, delivered”. The venue accommodating the event is yet to be confirmed.

Undefeated Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) claimed the WBC 140-pound belt against former champion Regis Prograis last December. In May 2023, the San Francisco native earned a unanimous decision against Vasyl Lomachenko and made the second successful defense of his undisputed lightweight title. In 2022, Las Vegas-based 25-year-old won a pair of fights by unanimous decision against George Kambosos Jr to win and retain his undisputed 135-pound crown.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) returned to winning ways last December, when he KO’d Oscar Duarte in the eighth round. Last April, Los Angeles-based 25-year-old suffered his first career defeat, when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the seventh round.

The undercard bouts, as well as Haney vs Garcia ticket information in expected to be announced shortly.