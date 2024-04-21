Subscribe
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia post-fight press conference video

Haney vs Garcia post-fight presser at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following their highly anticipated bout, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia host a post-fight press conference. The Bay Area undefeated world champion and once-beaten contender of Victorville, California square off on April 20 live from at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

San Francisco’s former undisputed lightweight champion Haney makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound title. LA-based Garcia targets his second win in a row, but is ineligible to win the belt as he weighed-in above the required championship limit.

The post-fight press conference also features other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-main event, undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr of Long Beach, California faces Sean McComb of Northern Ireland for the WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title.

Among other bouts, Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against Pierre Hubert Dibombe of France. LA’s John Ramirez fights David Jimenez of Costa Rica for the interim WBA super flyweight title. Charles Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore of Des Plaines, Illinois meet at super welterweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

