David Nyika next fight set for September in New Zealand

David Nyika has his next fight date confirmed for September 14 at Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland, NZ. The unbeaten New Zealand cruiserweight battles it out in the main event live on DAZN PPV.

David Nyika (9-0, 8 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing in May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the Fury vs Usyk undercard, the 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist stopped Michael Seitz in the fourth round. The Hamilton, New Zealand native is currently No. 14 in the IBF cruiserweight rankings.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” Nyika. “I’ve got to do the business in the ring – but this takes me a massive step closer to realising my dream of becoming champion of the world and bringing the world cruiserweight title to New Zealand for the first time.”

Nyika’s opponent in a 12-round cruiserweight bout is yet to be determined.

“This is about preparing for those bright lights so when the time comes and they do shine, you don’t get blinded,” said Nyika’s trainer Noel Thornberry. “David is a massive talent. But every rocket needs a launching pad and for David that launching pad is fighting at home in New Zealand and having that as his home base.”

The upcoming event is co-promoted by interim WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in collaboration with David Higgins and Duco Boxing, Thornberry Promotions and DAZN.

“It’s something I always knew was in my future,” Parker said. “To have the chance to help a massive talent like David reach his full potential is really cool. Teaming up with my long-term management team at Duco Boxing and learning from David Higgins – the timing is definitely right.”

“My journey as a fighter is far from finished, and David is already well on the way to a world title, so it’s an incredibly exciting time for Kiwi boxing. Boxing in New Zealand is back, baby!”

33-year-old Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) of South Auckland, New Zealand defeated Zhilei Zhang by majority decision last time out in March.

“Joseph has been there and done it,” Nyika. “He’s blazed the trail – and is still blazing it. So to have him in my corner as co-promoter is huge.”

The event details and ticket information is expected to be confirmed shortly.