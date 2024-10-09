Subscribe
David Benavidez vs David Morrell ‘contract done’ for two-belt fight

David Benavidez is an interim WBC light heavyweight champion, David Morrell holds WBA 'Regular' 175 lbs belt

By Parviz Iskenderov
David Benavidez is set for his next fight against David Morrell
David Benavidez is set for his next fight against David Morrell | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez has confirmed his next fight against David Morrell. The pair is scheduled to square off in a light heavyweight bout with two belts on the line. The event date and location, however, are yet to be determined.

In September, it was reported that former two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) would face Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) in the co-feature to Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. The latter bout has been formally announced this week for December 14 at Toyota Center in Houston.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) was in action in June in Las Vegas, where he landed the interim WBC 175 lbs belt by unanimous decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. On Wednesday, the unbeaten 27-year-old Phoenix native announced his next fight against the division’s WBA “Regular” champion David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs). The unbeaten 26-year-old Cuban southpaw is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Radivoje Kalajdzic in August in LA.

“There was a lot of names on the table, but I wanted to give my fans the best fight possible,” David Benavidez wrote in a post on social media. “I reached out to David Morrell and his team to make this happen and we got the contract done.”

“This fight really gonna be a banger! 2 of the best in the division and 2 titles on the line, LFG! Date & Location to be announced shortly.”

David Morrell
David Morrell | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

According to reports, the Benavidez vs Morrell showdown could take place in Las Vegas and join the boxing schedule for January.

Meanwhile, the undisputed four-belt light heavyweight title is at stake on October 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout features unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) up against WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs). The winners could potentially square off at some point in 2025.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

