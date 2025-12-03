Daniel Blancas vs William Townsel tops Pitbull-Cruz non-televised undercard

The bout between Daniel Blancas and William Townsel headlines the non-televised undercard of Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach. The event takes place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, this Saturday, December 6. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

24-year-old Blancas (13-0, 6 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, aims for his third win of the year after defeating Kwame Ritter by first-round knockout in May and Juan Barajas by unanimous decision in February. 30-year-old Townsel (8-2, 6 KOs) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, returns after dropping a majority decision to Da’Velle Smith last December.

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Also on the non-televised undercard is a four-round super lightweight bout between San Antonio’s Adrian Neaves (3-0, 1 KO) and Roberto Castro (3-2, 1 KO) of Harlingen, Texas.

Additionally, a four-round lightweight bout pits Robert Guerrero Jr. (6-0, 3 KOs) of San Jose, California, against Mexico’s Eduardo Tarango (1-3).

The expected super middleweight bout between Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Alexis Gaytan (16-10, 5 KOs) of Mission, Texas, has reportedly fallen off.

Atop the fight card live on pay-per-view, Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

The full Pitbull vs Cruz non-televised undercard is as follows: