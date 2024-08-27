Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 3 results

Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 on Tuesday, August 27 with Week 3 aka DWCS 69. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.
In the main event, Liam Anderson (6-2) of Rochester, New York takes on Andrey Pulyaev (8-2) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Michael Aswell (9-1) of Houston, Texas goes up against Austria’s Bogdan Grad (13-2) at featherweight and Marco Tulio (11-1) of Brazil faces Matthieu Duclos (6-2) of France at middleweight.
Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between unbeaten Malcolm Wellmaker (7-0) of Augusta, Georgia and Adam Bramhald (13-2) of England. Kicking off the action, Jack Duffy (7-0) of El Dorado Hills, California meets Nick Piccininni (6-0) of East Setauket, New York at flyweight.
Dana White’s Contender Series 69 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series 69 fight card and stay tuned for results below.
(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
- Andrey Pulyaev vs. Liam Anderson
- Bogdan Grad vs. Michael Aswell
- Marco Tulio vs. Matthieu Duclos
- Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Adam Bramhald
- Jack Duffy vs. Nick Piccininni
UFC contract winners
Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.