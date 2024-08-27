Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 3 results

Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 on Tuesday, August 27 with Week 3 aka DWCS 69. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Liam Anderson (6-2) of Rochester, New York takes on Andrey Pulyaev (8-2) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Michael Aswell (9-1) of Houston, Texas goes up against Austria’s Bogdan Grad (13-2) at featherweight and Marco Tulio (11-1) of Brazil faces Matthieu Duclos (6-2) of France at middleweight.

Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between unbeaten Malcolm Wellmaker (7-0) of Augusta, Georgia and Adam Bramhald (13-2) of England. Kicking off the action, Jack Duffy (7-0) of El Dorado Hills, California meets Nick Piccininni (6-0) of East Setauket, New York at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series 69 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 69 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Andrey Pulyaev vs. Liam Anderson

Bogdan Grad vs. Michael Aswell

Marco Tulio vs. Matthieu Duclos

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Adam Bramhald

Jack Duffy vs. Nick Piccininni

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.