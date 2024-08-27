Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 3 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 3 results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 on Tuesday, August 27 with Week 3 aka DWCS 69. The fight card airs live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Liam Anderson (6-2) of Rochester, New York takes on Andrey Pulyaev (8-2) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Michael Aswell (9-1) of Houston, Texas goes up against Austria’s Bogdan Grad (13-2) at featherweight and Marco Tulio (11-1) of Brazil faces Matthieu Duclos (6-2) of France at middleweight.

Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between unbeaten Malcolm Wellmaker (7-0) of Augusta, Georgia and Adam Bramhald (13-2) of England. Kicking off the action, Jack Duffy (7-0) of El Dorado Hills, California meets Nick Piccininni (6-0) of East Setauket, New York at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series 69 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 69 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Andrey Pulyaev vs. Liam Anderson
  • Bogdan Grad vs. Michael Aswell
  • Marco Tulio vs. Matthieu Duclos
  • Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Adam Bramhald
  • Jack Duffy vs. Nick Piccininni

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

