Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 6 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 6 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 17. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.
In the main event, Elijah Smith (6-1) of Colorado Springs goes up against unbeaten bantamweight Aaron Tau (8-0) of New Zealand. Also on the card, an all-Brazilian bout at heavyweight pitting Arthur Lopes (6-1) against unbeaten Talisson Teixeira (6-0). As well, unbeaten welterweight Joey Hart (7-0) of St. Cloud, Minnesota faces Benjamin Bennett (6-1) of St. Louis, Missouri.
In addition, unbeaten Yura Naito (6-0) of Japan takes on Cameroonian Ateba Gautier (5-1) at middleweight. In the event opener Dylan Mantello (8-3) of Garden City, New York and Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada (10-3) of Afghanistan clash at lightweight.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 full fight card stay tuned for results below.
(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
- Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith
- Talisson Teixeira vs. Arthur Lopes
- Joey Hart vs. Benjamin Bennett
- Ateba Gautier vs. Yura Naito
- Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada vs. Dylan Mantello
UFC contract winners
Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.