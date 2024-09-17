Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 6 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 6 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 17. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Elijah Smith (6-1) of Colorado Springs goes up against unbeaten bantamweight Aaron Tau (8-0) of New Zealand. Also on the card, an all-Brazilian bout at heavyweight pitting Arthur Lopes (6-1) against unbeaten Talisson Teixeira (6-0). As well, unbeaten welterweight Joey Hart (7-0) of St. Cloud, Minnesota faces Benjamin Bennett (6-1) of St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition, unbeaten Yura Naito (6-0) of Japan takes on Cameroonian Ateba Gautier (5-1) at middleweight. In the event opener Dylan Mantello (8-3) of Garden City, New York and Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada (10-3) of Afghanistan clash at lightweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 full fight card

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith
  • Talisson Teixeira vs. Arthur Lopes
  • Joey Hart vs. Benjamin Bennett
  • Ateba Gautier vs. Yura Naito
  • Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada vs. Dylan Mantello

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

