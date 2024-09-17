Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 6 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 6 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 17. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Elijah Smith (6-1) of Colorado Springs goes up against unbeaten bantamweight Aaron Tau (8-0) of New Zealand. Also on the card, an all-Brazilian bout at heavyweight pitting Arthur Lopes (6-1) against unbeaten Talisson Teixeira (6-0). As well, unbeaten welterweight Joey Hart (7-0) of St. Cloud, Minnesota faces Benjamin Bennett (6-1) of St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition, unbeaten Yura Naito (6-0) of Japan takes on Cameroonian Ateba Gautier (5-1) at middleweight. In the event opener Dylan Mantello (8-3) of Garden City, New York and Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada (10-3) of Afghanistan clash at lightweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 full fight card stay tuned for results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith

Talisson Teixeira vs. Arthur Lopes

Joey Hart vs. Benjamin Bennett

Ateba Gautier vs. Yura Naito

Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada vs. Dylan Mantello

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.