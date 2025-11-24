Dakota Ditcheva vs Denise Kielholtz joins PFL: Road to Dubai in February – Tickets

The flyweight bout between Dakota Ditcheva and Denise Kielholtz has been added to the PFL: Road to Dubai card, taking place at Coca-Cola Arena on February 7. The event kicks off the announced four-event PFL schedule for 2026.

Tickets for PFL: Road to Dubai are on sale now via Platinumlist.

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Unbeaten Ditcheva (15-0) returns to action after suffering a broken hand in her previous bout in July. Battling it out in Cape Town, South Africa, the 27-year-old British mixed martial artist and former Muay Thai fighter defeated Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision.

Kielholtz (8-5) hasn’t fought in over two years, since dropping a decision to Inaba at Bellator 301 in Chicago. The 36-year-old Dutch fighter has also previously competed in Muay Thai and kickboxing, having earned the Bellator Kickboxing flyweight title in 2016.

In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0-0, 1 NC) defends his PFL lightweight title against Alfie Davis (20-5-1). In the co-main event, Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0) and Shamil Musaev (20-0-1) clash for the inaugural PFL welterweight title.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.