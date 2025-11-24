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Dakota Ditcheva vs Denise Kielholtz joins PFL: Road to Dubai in February – Tickets

Ditcheva returns after suffering a broken hand, while Kielholtz returns after more than two years of absence

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Dakota Ditcheva victorious over Sumiko Inaba at PFL Cape Town
Dakota Ditcheva victorious over Sumiko Inaba at PFL Champions Series 2 in Cape Town, South Africa, on July 19, 2025 | PFL

The flyweight bout between Dakota Ditcheva and Denise Kielholtz has been added to the PFL: Road to Dubai card, taking place at Coca-Cola Arena on February 7. The event kicks off the announced four-event PFL schedule for 2026.

Tickets for PFL: Road to Dubai are on sale now via Platinumlist.

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Unbeaten Ditcheva (15-0) returns to action after suffering a broken hand in her previous bout in July. Battling it out in Cape Town, South Africa, the 27-year-old British mixed martial artist and former Muay Thai fighter defeated Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision.

Kielholtz (8-5) hasn’t fought in over two years, since dropping a decision to Inaba at Bellator 301 in Chicago. The 36-year-old Dutch fighter has also previously competed in Muay Thai and kickboxing, having earned the Bellator Kickboxing flyweight title in 2016.

In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0-0, 1 NC) defends his PFL lightweight title against Alfie Davis (20-5-1). In the co-main event, Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0) and Shamil Musaev (20-0-1) clash for the inaugural PFL welterweight title.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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