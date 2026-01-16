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Canelo Alvarez to return in September in Riyadh

Saul Alvarez is set to headline the first Canelo Promotions event, "Mexico against the World"

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Canelo Alvarez during a press conference following his bout against Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez at a press conference following his bout against Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, on September 13, 2025. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix

Saul Alvarez has been announced to headline the first Canelo Promotions event, “Mexico Against the World,” on September 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The outing marks his return to the ring following a defeat to Terence Crawford last September.

Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and Royal Court adviser with the rank of Minister, made the announcement in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

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Mexico’s Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) is expected to challenge for a world title after losing his undisputed super middleweight crown in the fight against Crawford.

The announced event also marks Canelo’s second ring appearance in Riyadh, following a decision victory over William Scull last May.

The rest of the fight card has been announced to feature fighters representing Team Canelo against international opponents.

Details, including Canelo’s opponent, as well as other matchups and additional information, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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