Bryan Battle vs Dalton Rosta headlines PFL Charlotte in August

PFL MMA announced its return to Charlotte, North Carolina, with the event taking place at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday, August 7. Three middleweight matchups have been confirmed for the fight card to date.

In the headline bout, Bryan Battle takes on Dalton Rosta. Also on the card, Joshua Silveira faces Aaron Jeffery, and Josh Fremd squares off against Jhony Gregory.

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Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The main card airs live on ESPN.

Battle vs Rosta

Bryan Battle (12-3, 1 NC) of Springfield, Missouri, is coming off a submission defeat against Johnny Eblen at PFL Pittsburgh in March.

Dalton Rosta (11-3) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, suffered two straight knockout losses to Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards.

Silveira vs Jeffery

Miami’s Joshua Silveira (15-5) won his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Murad Ramazanov.

Aaron Jeffery (16-6) of Canada dropped a split decision to Rosta last June.

Fremd vs Gregory

Josh Fremd (12-6) of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, was last in action in March, scoring a third-round knockout victory over Jarrah Al-Silawi.

Jhony Gregory (10-5) of Brazil defeated Haider Khan by first-round submission in his previous outing in February.

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.