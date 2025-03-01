Matias vs Valenzuela results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Subriel Matias faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela live on DAZN from Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on March 1. The pair square off in a 12-round IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

Local 32-year-old former champion Subriel Matias (21-2, 21 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping the IBF 140-pound belt by unanimous decision to Liam Paro last June. Mexico’s 30-year-old Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (30-3-1, 17 KOs) from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is riding a five-fight winning streak since suffering a defeat by unanimous decision against Montana Love in June 2022.

In the co-feature, Alfredo Santiago (16-2, 7 KOs) defends his WBO NABO super lightweight title against former champion Javier Fortuna (39-5-1, 28 KOs). An all-Dominican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the Matias vs Valenzuela undercard is another 10-round super lightweight matchup for the WBA Intercontinental title between Nestor Bravo (23-0, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Xolisani Ndongeni (32-6, 19 KOs) of South Africa. The telecast opener is a heavyweight bout between Pryce Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Trevor Kotara (4-3-1, 1 KO) of Mesa, AZ.

Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela results

(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)