Matias vs Valenzuela results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela live results from Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Subriel Matias and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Subriel Matias and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela at the weigh-in on February 28, 2025 ahead of their boxing bout at Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico | Edsel Palermo/Salita Promotions
Subriel Matias faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela live on DAZN from Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on March 1. The pair square off in a 12-round IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

Local 32-year-old former champion Subriel Matias (21-2, 21 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping the IBF 140-pound belt by unanimous decision to Liam Paro last June. Mexico’s 30-year-old Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (30-3-1, 17 KOs) from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is riding a five-fight winning streak since suffering a defeat by unanimous decision against Montana Love in June 2022.

In the co-feature, Alfredo Santiago (16-2, 7 KOs) defends his WBO NABO super lightweight title against former champion Javier Fortuna (39-5-1, 28 KOs). An all-Dominican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the Matias vs Valenzuela undercard is another 10-round super lightweight matchup for the WBA Intercontinental title between Nestor Bravo (23-0, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Xolisani Ndongeni (32-6, 19 KOs) of South Africa. The telecast opener is a heavyweight bout between Pryce Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Trevor Kotara (4-3-1, 1 KO) of Mesa, AZ.

Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela results

Get Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Subriel Matias vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela
  • Alfredo Santiago vs. Javier Fortuna
  • Nestor Bravo vs. Xolisani Ndongeni
  • Pryce Taylor vs. Trevor Kotara
  • Jean Guerra Vargas vs. Alexander Mejia
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

