Live results: Seiya Tsutsumi defeats Nonito Donaire to retain title

Seiya Tsutsumi faces Nonito Donaire on Wednesday, December 17, live from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Tsutsumi puts his WBA bantamweight title on the line.
Tsutsumi (12-0-3, 8 KOs) of Japan makes the second defense of his belt. Filipino four-division world champion Donaire (43-8, 28 KOs), who holds the organization’s interim title, looks to become the oldest fighter to win a full 118-pound title.
On the undercard, Anthony Olascuaga (10-1, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles defends his WBO flyweight title against Taku Kuwahara (14-2, 9 KOs) of Japan. Japan’s WBA light flyweight champion Kyosuke Takami (10-0, 8 KOs) meets Puerto Rico’s WBO 108-pound champion Rene Santiago (14-4, 9 KOs).
Among the prelims, Seigo Yuri Akui (21-3-1, 11 KOs) of Japan and Vencent Lacar (10-1, 4 KOs) of the Philippines clash at flyweight. Tsuyoshi Nishimoto (1-0, 1 KO) faces fellow Japanese Yu Ezaki (2-2, 1 KO) at super bantamweight.
Tsutsumi vs Donaire results
Get Tsutsumi vs Donaire full fight card results below.
- Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Nonito Donaire by split decision (112-116, 115-113, 117-111) | Watch video
- Rene Santiago def. Kyosuke Takami by split decision (113-115, 116-112, 117-111)
- Anthony Olascuaga def. Taku Kuwahara by TKO (R4, 2:37)
- Seigo Yuri Akui def. Vencent Lacar by KO (R3, 0:54)
- Tsuyoshi Nishimoto vs. Yu Ezaki – majority draw (36-38, 37-37, 37-37)
Tsutsumi vs Donaire live blog
Seiya Tsutsumi defeats Nonito Donaire by decision to retain title
Seiya Tsutsumi (13-0-3, 8 KOs) defeats Nonito Donaire (43-9, 28 KOs) by split decision, with the judges scoring the bout 112-116, 115-113, and 117-111.
With the victory, Tsutsumi of Japan makes the second successful defense of his WBA bantamweight title. Filipino four-division world champion Donaire falls short in his attempt to become the oldest fighter to win a full 118-pound title.
A VPN service might be useful for watching the highlights below outside Japan.
Rene Santiago defeats Kyosuke Takami by decision to unify titles
Puerto Rico’s Rene Santiago (15-4, 9 KOs) defeats Kyosuke Takami (10-1, 8 KOs) of Japan by split decision. The judges scored the bout 113-115, 116-112, and 117-111.
With the victory, Santiago retains his WBO light flyweight title and claims Takami’s WBA 108-pound belt.
Anthony Olascuaga stops Taku Kuwahara in fourth round to retain title
Anthony Olascuaga (11-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles dominates and stops Taku Kuwahara (14-3, 9 KOs) of Japan in the fourth round. With the victory, Olascuaga retains his WBO flyweight title, making the fourth successful defense of his belt.
Seigo Yuri Akui KOs Vencent Lacar in third round
Seigo Yuri Akui (22-3-1, 12 KOs) of Japan defeats Vencent Lacar (10-2, 4 KOs) of the Philippines by knockout in the third round at flyweight.
Tsuyoshi Nishimoto vs Yu Ezaki ends in draw
Tsuyoshi Nishimoto (1-0-1, 1 KO) and Yu Ezaki (2-2-1, 1 KO) fight to a draw in an all-Japanese super bantamweight bout.
Tsutsumi vs Donaire: How to watch and start time
Tsutsumi vs Donaire airs live on U-NEXT in Japan at 5:25 p.m. JST, which makes it 3:25 a.m. ET / 12:25 a.m. PT in the U.S.
A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location.