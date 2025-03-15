Ball vs Doheny results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Nick Ball faces TJ Doheny live on DAZN from Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 15. The pair square off in the world championship main event bout at featherweight.

British champion Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBA title after stopping Ronny Rios last October. Australia-based former champion Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) from Ireland once again challenges for the title after falling short against Naoya Inoue last September. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-main event, Andrew Cain (13-1, 12 KOs) defends his British, Commonwealth, and WBC International ‘Silver’ bantamweight belts against Charlie Edwards (20-1, 7 KOs). Also on the card is a 10-round clash for the vacant European super bantamweight strap between Brad Strand (12-1, 4 KOs) from England and Ionut Baluta (16-5-1, 3 KOs) from Romania.

Among other Ball vs Doheny undercard bouts, local Jack Turner (10-0, 9 KOs) and Ryan Farrag (23-5, 6 KOs) square off in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBA International super flyweight title. Plus, Cuba’s Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14 KOs) and Jose Macias Enriquez (21-3-2, 8 KOs) from Mexico go toe-to-toe in a 10-rounder for the WBA Intercontinental title at lightweight.

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny results

Get Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT)

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny

Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards

Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta

Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag

Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Macias Enriquez

Prelims (12:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm GMT)