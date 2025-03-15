Subscribe
Ball vs Doheny results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny live results from Echo Arena in Liverpool, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nick Ball faces TJ Doheny live on DAZN from Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 15. The pair square off in the world championship main event bout at featherweight.

British champion Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBA title after stopping Ronny Rios last October. Australia-based former champion Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) from Ireland once again challenges for the title after falling short against Naoya Inoue last September. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-main event, Andrew Cain (13-1, 12 KOs) defends his British, Commonwealth, and WBC International ‘Silver’ bantamweight belts against Charlie Edwards (20-1, 7 KOs). Also on the card is a 10-round clash for the vacant European super bantamweight strap between Brad Strand (12-1, 4 KOs) from England and Ionut Baluta (16-5-1, 3 KOs) from Romania.

Among other Ball vs Doheny undercard bouts, local Jack Turner (10-0, 9 KOs) and Ryan Farrag (23-5, 6 KOs) square off in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBA International super flyweight title. Plus, Cuba’s Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14 KOs) and Jose Macias Enriquez (21-3-2, 8 KOs) from Mexico go toe-to-toe in a 10-rounder for the WBA Intercontinental title at lightweight.

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny results

Get Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT)

  • Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny
  • Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards
  • Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta
  • Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag
  • Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Macias Enriquez

Prelims (12:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm GMT)

  • Jack Power vs. Jose Aguirre
  • William Birchall vs. Engel Gomez
  • Joe Bourne vs. Christian Uwaka
  • Stephen Clarke vs. Dmitri Protkunas
  • Lewis Lawton vs. Artjom Spatar
  • Leighton Birchall vs. Laszlo Bernath
  • Lucas Biswana vs. Ezequiel Gregores
