Photos: Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny official for 126 lbs title in Liverpool

Nick Ball and TJ Doheny successfully weighed in for their 126 lbs title fight scheduled for March 15. The contest headlines a Queensberry card live on DAZN from Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.
Stepping onto the scales at BoxPARK Liverpool, unbeaten WBA champion Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) showed 125lbs 9oz. The unbeaten British champion makes the second defense of his belt after stopping Ronny Rios in the 10th round last October.
TJ Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) from Ireland weighed in at 126lbs, after initially showing 126lbs 1oz. The Australia-based former champion returns after suffering a defeat via seventh-round TKO against Naoya Inoue last September.
Andrew Cain (13-1, 12 KOs) and Charlie Edwards (20-1, 7 KOs) tipped the scales at 117lbs 8oz and 117lbs 9oz, respectively, for their matchup serving as the co-feature. Edwards’s British, Commonwealth, and WBC International ‘Silver’ straps are on the line.
Brad Strand (12-1, 4 KOs) from England showed 121lbs 12oz for his bout against Ionut Baluta (16-5-1, 3 KOs) from Romania, who was 121lbs 9oz. The pair battle it out for the vacant European belt.
Cuba’s Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14 KOs) and Jose Macias Enriquez (21-3-2, 8 KOs) from Mexico were 134lbs 9oz and 134lbs 2oz, respectively.
- Nick Ball (125lbs 9oz) vs. TJ Doheny (126lbs 1oz)
- Andrew Cain (117lbs 8oz) vs. Charlie Edwards (117lbs 9oz)
- Brad Strand (121lbs 12oz) vs. Ionut Baluta (121lbs 9oz)
- Jack Turner (114lbs 9oz) vs. Ryan Farrag (114lbs 14oz)
- Jadier Herrera (134lbs 9oz) vs. Jose Macias Enriquez (134lbs 2oz)
- Jack Power (159lbs) vs. Jose Aguirre (159lbs 10oz)
- William Birchall (127lbs 9oz) vs. Engel Gomez (129lbs 8oz)
- Joe Bourne (278lbs) vs. Cristian Uwaka (218lbs)
- Stephen Clarke (161lbs 2oz) vs. Dmitri Protkunas (161lbs 6oz)
- Lewis Lawton (156lbs) vs. Artjom Spatar (156lbs 7oz)
- Leighton Birchall (124lbs 1oz) vs. Laszlo Bernath (121lbs)
- Lucas Biswana (146lbs 12oz) vs. Ezequiel Gregores – Weighing-in later