Photos: Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny official for 126 lbs title in Liverpool

Nick Ball defends WBA belt; TJ Doheny made weight on second attempt

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nick Ball at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against TJ Doheny
Nick Ball at the weigh-in on March 14, 2025 ahead of his bout against TJ Doheny at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions

Nick Ball and TJ Doheny successfully weighed in for their 126 lbs title fight scheduled for March 15. The contest headlines a Queensberry card live on DAZN from Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Stepping onto the scales at BoxPARK Liverpool, unbeaten WBA champion Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) showed 125lbs 9oz. The unbeaten British champion makes the second defense of his belt after stopping Ronny Rios in the 10th round last October.

TJ Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) from Ireland weighed in at 126lbs, after initially showing 126lbs 1oz. The Australia-based former champion returns after suffering a defeat via seventh-round TKO against Naoya Inoue last September.

Andrew Cain (13-1, 12 KOs) and Charlie Edwards (20-1, 7 KOs) tipped the scales at 117lbs 8oz and 117lbs 9oz, respectively, for their matchup serving as the co-feature. Edwards’s British, Commonwealth, and WBC International ‘Silver’ straps are on the line.

Brad Strand (12-1, 4 KOs) from England showed 121lbs 12oz for his bout against Ionut Baluta (16-5-1, 3 KOs) from Romania, who was 121lbs 9oz. The pair battle it out for the vacant European belt.

Cuba’s Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14 KOs) and Jose Macias Enriquez (21-3-2, 8 KOs) from Mexico were 134lbs 9oz and 134lbs 2oz, respectively.

Check out the current Ball vs Doheny lineup and weights below.

Nick Ball
Nick Ball | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
TJ Doheny
TJ Doheny | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny
Nick Ball and TJ Doheny | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions

The Ball vs Doheny weights are as follows:

  • Nick Ball (125lbs 9oz) vs. TJ Doheny (126lbs 1oz)
  • Andrew Cain (117lbs 8oz) vs. Charlie Edwards (117lbs 9oz)
  • Brad Strand (121lbs 12oz) vs. Ionut Baluta (121lbs 9oz)
  • Jack Turner (114lbs 9oz) vs. Ryan Farrag (114lbs 14oz)
  • Jadier Herrera (134lbs 9oz) vs. Jose Macias Enriquez (134lbs 2oz)
  • Jack Power (159lbs) vs. Jose Aguirre (159lbs 10oz)
  • William Birchall (127lbs 9oz) vs. Engel Gomez (129lbs 8oz)
  • Joe Bourne (278lbs) vs. Cristian Uwaka (218lbs)
  • Stephen Clarke (161lbs 2oz) vs. Dmitri Protkunas (161lbs 6oz)
  • Lewis Lawton (156lbs) vs. Artjom Spatar (156lbs 7oz)
  • Leighton Birchall (124lbs 1oz) vs. Laszlo Bernath (121lbs)
  • Lucas Biswana (146lbs 12oz) vs. Ezequiel Gregores – Weighing-in later
