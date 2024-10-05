Ball vs Rios results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Nick Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs) faces Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs) in the main event live on ESPN+ from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on October 5. The unbeaten British WBA featherweight champion makes the first defense of his 126 lbs belt. The contender of Compton, California makes the third attempt to land a world title.

The co-main event features Jack Rafferty (23-0, 14 KOs) up against Henry Turner (13-0, 5 KOs). The all-English showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight. Rafferty puts on the line his Commonwealth and WBC International Silver belts. Plus, a vacant British title is up for grabs.

Among the Ball vs Rios undercard bouts, Jack Turner (8-0, 7 KOs) of England faces Gonzalo Corinaldesi (5-6-1, 1 KO) at bantamweight. Jadier Herrera (15-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba and Oliver Flores (31-5-2, 20 KOs) of Nicaragua battle it out for a vacant WBA Intercontinental title at lightweight. Andrew Cain (12-1, 11 KOs) of England and Lazaro Casseres (11-1, 4 KOs) of Colombia clash for a vacant WBC International Silver strap at bantamweight.

Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios results

(2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT)