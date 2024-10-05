Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Ball vs Rios results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios live results from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Nick Ball faces Ronny Rios live from Liverpool, England
Nick Ball and Ronny Rios go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on October 5, 2024 | Queensberry
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Nick Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs) faces Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs) in the main event live on ESPN+ from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on October 5. The unbeaten British WBA featherweight champion makes the first defense of his 126 lbs belt. The contender of Compton, California makes the third attempt to land a world title.

The co-main event features Jack Rafferty (23-0, 14 KOs) up against Henry Turner (13-0, 5 KOs). The all-English showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight. Rafferty puts on the line his Commonwealth and WBC International Silver belts. Plus, a vacant British title is up for grabs.

Among the Ball vs Rios undercard bouts, Jack Turner (8-0, 7 KOs) of England faces Gonzalo Corinaldesi (5-6-1, 1 KO) at bantamweight. Jadier Herrera (15-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba and Oliver Flores (31-5-2, 20 KOs) of Nicaragua battle it out for a vacant WBA Intercontinental title at lightweight. Andrew Cain (12-1, 11 KOs) of England and Lazaro Casseres (11-1, 4 KOs) of Colombia clash for a vacant WBC International Silver strap at bantamweight.

Watch on ESPN+

Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios results

Get Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT)

  • Nick Ball vs. Ronny Rios
  • Jack Rafferty vs. Henry Turner
  • Jack Turner vs. Gonzalo Corinaldesi
  • Jadier Herrera vs. Oliver Flores
  • Walter Fury vs. Dale Arrowsmith
  • Andrew Cain vs. Lazaro Casseres
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.