Live results: Mehmet Unal KOs Altin Zogaj in ninth round – Video

Mehmet Unal faces Altin Zogaj on Thursday, February 5, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight. Unal puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line.
The matchup – pitting Montreal-based Unal (14-0, 12 KOs) of Turkiye against Germany-based Zogaj (17-0, 9 KOs) of Kosovo – replaced the original championship main event between Venezuela’s Albert Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) and Lerone Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) of the UK. The bout fell through after Ramirez was hospitalized and subsequently forced to withdraw from his interim WBA 175-pound title defense.
The co-feature is a 10-round lightweight bout between Dzmitry Asanau (11-0, 5 KOs) and Carlos Ramos (18-3-1, 10 KOs) of Spain by way of Ecuador. Asanau defends his WBC Continental Americas title.
On the undercard, Thomas Chabot (11-1, 8 KOs) meets Dominic Babineau (13-2-1) in an all-Canadian showdown at featherweight. Another lightweight battle features Wyatt Sanford (5-0) of Canada against Alexis Gabriel Camejo (10-5-2) of Argentina.
A light heavyweight bout sees Canada’s Keven Beausejour (1-0) against Petr Strnad (4-3-2) of the Czech Republic. The event opener is a welterweight clash between Canada’s Dante Tice Oliveira (1-0) and Gonzalo Omar Manriquez (6-7-1) of Argentina.
Unal vs Zogaj results
Get Unal vs Zogaj full fight card results below.
- Mehmet Unal def. Altin Zogaj by KO (R9, 0:12)
- Dzmitry Asanau def. Carlos Ramos by TKO (R7, 3:00)
- Thomas Chabot def. Dominic Babineau by split decision (99-91, 100-90, 94-96)
- Wyatt Sanford def. Alexis Gabriel Camejo by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- Keven Beausejour def. Petr Strnad by KO (R2, 1:06)
- Dante Tice Oliveira def. Gonzalo Omar Manriquez by KO (R4, 1:31)
Unal vs Zogaj live blog
Mehmet Unal KOs Altin Zogaj in ninth round
Montreal-based Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) of Türkiye defeats Germany-based Altin Zogaj (17-1, 9 KOs) of Kosovo by ninth-round knockout. Unal sent Zogaj to the canvas with a big right hand.
With the win, Unal retains his WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title.
Dzmitry Asanau stops Carlos Ramos in seven rounds
Dzmitry Asanau (12-0, 6 KOs) defeats his short-notice opponent Carlos Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs) of Spain by way of Ecuador via seventh-round TKO. Ramos’ corner stopped the fight to save their fighter from further punishment.
With the victory, Asanau retains his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title.
Christian Mbilli in the house
Christian Mbilli, who was recently elevated to full WBC super middleweight champion, makes his ring appearance during the event.
Thomas Chabot defeats Dominic Babineau by decision
Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) defeats Dominic Babineau (13-3-1) by split decision in an all-Canadian bout at featherweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 100-90, and 94-96.
Wyatt Sanford defeats Alexis Gabriel Camejo by decision
Wyatt Sanford (6-0) of Canada defeats Alexis Gabriel Camejo (10-6-2) of Argentina by unanimous decision at lightweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.
Keven Beausejour KOs Petr Strnad in second round
Canada’s Keven Beausejour (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Petr Strnad (4-4-2) of the Czech Republic by second-round knockout at light heavyweight.
Dante Tice Oliveira KOs Gonzalo Omar Manriquez in fourth round
Kicking off the action, Canada’s Dante Tice Oliveira (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Argentina’s Gonzalo Omar Manriquez (6-8-1) by fourth-round knockout at welterweight.
Ring Set, Fights About to Begin
The boxing ring is fully set up at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal as fight night is set to get underway shortly.
Fans not at the venue can stream the event live on punchinggrace.com.
Unal vs Zogaj: How to watch and start time
Unal vs Zogaj airs live on Punching Grace, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.