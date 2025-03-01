Subscribe
Crocker vs Donovan results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan live results from SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan live on DAZN from SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 1. The pair square off in a 12-round main event serving as the IBF welterweight title eliminator.

Unbeaten Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance after defeating Conah Walker by decision and Jose Felix by TKO in 2024. Undefeated Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland, is coming off a pair of wins via stoppage against Lewis Ritson and Williams Andres Herrera.

The co-feature is a 10-round light heavyweight bout between Craig Richards (18-4-1, 11 KOs) of England and Padraig McCrory (19-1, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland. Among other Crocker vs Donovan undercard bouts, Kurt Walker (11-0, 2 KOs) of Northern Ireland meets Leon Woodstock of England in a 10-rounder at featherweight, and Belfast-based London native Tommy McCarthy (21-6, 10 KOs) takes on Steven Ward (14-3, 4 KOs) of Northern Ireland in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.

Watch on DAZN

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan results

Get Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

  • Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan
  • Craig Richards vs. Padraig McCrory
  • Kurt Walker vs. Leon Woodstock
  • Tommy McCarthy vs. Steven Ward

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT)

  • Ruadhan Farrell vs. Gerard Hughes
  • Shauna Browne vs. Elif Nur Turhan
  • Jack O’Neill vs. Mohammed Wako
  • Aaron Bowen vs. Juan Cruz Cacheiro
Parviz Iskenderov
