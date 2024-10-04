Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Janibek vs Mikhailovich results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich results from The Star in Sydney, Australia

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Janibek Alimkhanuly faces Andrei Mikhailovich live from Sydney, Australia
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich come face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their IBF middleweight title bout at The Star in Sydney, Australia on October 4, 2024 | No Limit Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) faces Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) live on ESPN+ from The Star in Sydney, Australia on October 4. The undefeated champion of Kazakhstan defends his IBF 160 lbs belt. The unbeaten contender of New Zealand makes his first attempt to land a world title. The main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

The eight-round co-main event features Mea Motu (19-0, 7 KOs) up against Shannon O’Connell (24-7-1, 12 KOs). The contest pits the unbeaten contender of New Zealand against the former world title challenger of Australia.

Among the Janibek vs Mikhailovich undercard bouts, unbeaten Charlie Kazzi (6-0, 2 KOs) of Australia and Lui Magaiva (4-6, 1 KOs) of Papua New Guinea square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Ahmed Reda (2-0, 2 KOs) of Australia and Joe Kara (5-6-1, 5 KOs) of Papua New Guinea meet in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Watch on ESPN+

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich results

Get Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT)

  • Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Andrei Mikhailovich
  • Mea Motu vs. Shannon O’Connell
  • Charlie Kazzi vs. Lui Magaiva
  • Ahmed Reda vs. Joe Kara
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.