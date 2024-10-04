Janibek vs Mikhailovich results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) faces Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) live on ESPN+ from The Star in Sydney, Australia on October 4. The undefeated champion of Kazakhstan defends his IBF 160 lbs belt. The unbeaten contender of New Zealand makes his first attempt to land a world title. The main event bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

The eight-round co-main event features Mea Motu (19-0, 7 KOs) up against Shannon O’Connell (24-7-1, 12 KOs). The contest pits the unbeaten contender of New Zealand against the former world title challenger of Australia.

Among the Janibek vs Mikhailovich undercard bouts, unbeaten Charlie Kazzi (6-0, 2 KOs) of Australia and Lui Magaiva (4-6, 1 KOs) of Papua New Guinea square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Ahmed Reda (2-0, 2 KOs) of Australia and Joe Kara (5-6-1, 5 KOs) of Papua New Guinea meet in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich results

(5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT)