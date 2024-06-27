Golden Boy Fight Night: Fulghum vs Alexander results & live stream

Darius Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) faces Vaughn Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday, June 27. The contest features the unbeaten El Paso, Texas native against the opponent of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

In the eight-round co-main event, Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs) of Colombia battle it out at middleweight. Among Fulghum vs Alexander undercard bouts, Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) of Carollton, Texas and Anthony Hollaway (7-5-3, 6 KOs) of The Peoria, Illinois clash in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.

Plus, Coachella’s Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) and Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1) of Whittier, CA meet in a six-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Leonardo Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs) of the Philippines go head to head in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Among the prelims, Cayden Griffiths of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round super lightweight bout against Mexico’s Juan Manuel Bautista Romero (0-1). Kicking off the action, Brandon Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico and MJ Bo (9-7-2, 5 KOs) of the Philippines square off in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Darius Fulghum vs Vaughn Alexander live stream

Boxing fans can stream Darius Fulghum vs Vaughn Alexander live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Darius Fulghum vs Vaughn Alexander results

Get Darius Fulghum vs Vaughn Alexander full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Prelims