Shields vs Joanisse results, live stream, full fight card

Claressa Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) challenges Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs) on July 27 live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The contest features Flint’s three-division world champion up against the newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion of Canada. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO light heavyweight title also on the line.

Among the Shields vs Joanisse undercard bouts, Miami-based Michel Rivera (25-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces Hugo Alberto Roldan (22-2-1, 7 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. In a 10-rounder at junior welterweight, Detroit-based Shohjahon Ergashev (24-1, 21 KOs) of Uzbekistan goes up against Julian Smith (8-2, 5 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois.

Plus, Ernesto Mercado (15-0, 14 KOs) of Upland, California takes on Hector Edgardo Sarmiento (21-2, 14 KOs) of Argentina also in a 10-round 140-pound matchup. The full lineup can be found below.

Claressa Shields vs Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse live stream

Claressa Shields vs Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Claressa Shields vs Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse results

Get Claressa Shields vs Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse – (contested at 175 lbs) – Joanisse’s WBC heavyweight title, vacant WBO light heavyweight title

Michel Rivera vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan

Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Julian Smith

Ernesto Mercado vs. Hector Edgardo Sarmiento

Prelims