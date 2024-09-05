Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Biyarslanov vs Kiliti results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Tamas Kiliti live results from Montreal, Quebec, Canada

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Arthur Biyarslanov faces Tamas Kiliti live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Arthur Biyarslanov and Tamas Kiliti at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 5, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Arthur Biyarslanov (15-0, 13 KOs) faces Tamas Kiliti (10-0, 6 KOs) in the main event live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 5. Toronto-based undefeated southpaw brings to the ring his NABF belt. Hungary’s unbeaten super lightweight replaced Mexico’s Marcos Villasana on a short notice. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event, Australia-based Imam Khataev (7-0, 7 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight strap against Ezequiel Maderna (31-12, 21 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, Mary Spencer (8-2, 6 KOs) of Canada and Naomi Mannes (7-2-1, 4 KOs) of Germany battle it out in a 10-rounder for the interim WBA super welterweight title.

Among other Biyarslanov vs Kiliti undercard bouts, Mexico’s Christopher Guerrero (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Courtney Pennington (17-8-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Jhon Orobio (10-0, 9 KOs) of Colombia and Joel Ivan Manriquez (6-5) of Argentina clash in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (11-0-1, 7 KOs) meets Argentine Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-11-4, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Wilkens Mathieu (10-0, 6 KOs) of Canada fights Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla (19-15-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The event opener is a six-round super middleweight bout between France’s Moreno Fendero (6-0, 4 KOs) and Carlos Miguel Ronner (7-4,2 KOs) of Argentina.

Watch on ESPN+

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Tamas Kiliti results

Get Arthur Biyarslanov vs Tamas Kiliti full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Tamas Kiliti
  • Imam Khataev vs. Ezequiel Maderna
  • Mary Spencer vs. Naomi Mannes
  • Christopher Guerrero vs. Courtney Pennington
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Joel Ivan Manriquez
  • Avery Martin Duval vs. Jesus Adrian Daneff
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla
  • Moreno Fendero vs. Carlos Miguel Ronner
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.