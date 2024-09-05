Biyarslanov vs Kiliti results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Arthur Biyarslanov (15-0, 13 KOs) faces Tamas Kiliti (10-0, 6 KOs) in the main event live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 5. Toronto-based undefeated southpaw brings to the ring his NABF belt. Hungary’s unbeaten super lightweight replaced Mexico’s Marcos Villasana on a short notice. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event, Australia-based Imam Khataev (7-0, 7 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight strap against Ezequiel Maderna (31-12, 21 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, Mary Spencer (8-2, 6 KOs) of Canada and Naomi Mannes (7-2-1, 4 KOs) of Germany battle it out in a 10-rounder for the interim WBA super welterweight title.

Among other Biyarslanov vs Kiliti undercard bouts, Mexico’s Christopher Guerrero (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Courtney Pennington (17-8-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Jhon Orobio (10-0, 9 KOs) of Colombia and Joel Ivan Manriquez (6-5) of Argentina clash in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (11-0-1, 7 KOs) meets Argentine Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-11-4, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Wilkens Mathieu (10-0, 6 KOs) of Canada fights Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla (19-15-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The event opener is a six-round super middleweight bout between France’s Moreno Fendero (6-0, 4 KOs) and Carlos Miguel Ronner (7-4,2 KOs) of Argentina.

