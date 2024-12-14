Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Rocha vs Curiel results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel live results from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Alexis Rocha faces Raul Curiel live from Ontario, California
Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, USA on December 14, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Alexis Rocha faces Raul Curiel in the main event live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on December 14. The pair square off in a 12-round bout with the NABO and NABF welterweight titles on the line.

Santa Ana’s 27-year-old southpaw Alexis Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year and aims for his third straight victory. The 29-year-old Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico also steps in for the third time in 2024 and looks to improve his unbeaten record.

The 10-round super welterweight co-main event features undefeated Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) of Detroit, MI against unbeaten Gerardo Luis Vergara (20-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the Rocha vs Curiel undercard is a 10-round super flyweight bout between John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles and Sugar Land, Texas-based unbeaten Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs).

Another 10-round super flyweight battle pits former unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX against four-time 112-pound champion Arely Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. Plus, Victor Morales Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington and Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Watch on DAZN

Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel results

Get Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel
  • Charles Conwell vs. Gerardo Luis Vergara
  • John Ramirez vs. Ephraim Bui
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Arely Mucino
  • Victor Morales vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz

Prelims (4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT)

  • Jorge Chavez vs. Ruben Dario Casero
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Jabin Chollet
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Garen Diagan
  • Joshua Garcia vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes
  • Fabian Guzman vs. Travis Floyd
  • Javier Meza vs. David Music
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.