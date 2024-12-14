Rocha vs Curiel results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Alexis Rocha faces Raul Curiel in the main event live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on December 14. The pair square off in a 12-round bout with the NABO and NABF welterweight titles on the line.

Santa Ana’s 27-year-old southpaw Alexis Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year and aims for his third straight victory. The 29-year-old Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico also steps in for the third time in 2024 and looks to improve his unbeaten record.

The 10-round super welterweight co-main event features undefeated Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) of Detroit, MI against unbeaten Gerardo Luis Vergara (20-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the Rocha vs Curiel undercard is a 10-round super flyweight bout between John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles and Sugar Land, Texas-based unbeaten Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs).

Another 10-round super flyweight battle pits former unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX against four-time 112-pound champion Arely Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. Plus, Victor Morales Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington and Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel results

Get Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Charles Conwell vs. Gerardo Luis Vergara

John Ramirez vs. Ephraim Bui

Marlen Esparza vs. Arely Mucino

Victor Morales vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz

Prelims (4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT)