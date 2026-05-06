BKFC Blood 4 Blood live results: Cameron Delano stops Alex Terrible

BKFC: Blood 4 Blood features a series of bare-knuckle bouts, kicking off the festivities for Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway. The card airs live on Wednesday, May 6 from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The main event is a light heavyweight bout between Alex Terrible (1-1) and Cameron Delano (1-0) of Liberty, South Carolina.

Slaughter to Prevail frontman Alex Terrible has also been announced to perform, along with sets from Black Label Society, Crowbar and Malevolence.

The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Jake Bostwick (4-2-1) of Coconut Creek, Florida, and Roderick Stewart (2-3) of Abilene, Texas.

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The featured fight is a heavyweight clash between Sergey “Kratos” Kalinin (1-0) and Brock Walker (2-2) of Big Stone, Virginia.

The card opener is a flyweight contest between Taylor Starling (5-4) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Sydney Smith (1-3) of Waynesboro, Virginia. Smith replaced originally announced Marisol Ruelas (0-2) of Woodridge, Illinois.

BKFC Blood 4 Blood results

Cameron Delano def. Alex Terrible TKO (R3, 0:29)

Jake Bostwick def. Roderick Stewart by KO (R2, 1:25)

Taylor Starling def. Sydney Smith by TKO (R2, 1:32) | Watch video

Sergey ‘Kratos’ Kalinin def. Brock Walker by TKO (R1, 1:06)

BKFC Blood 4 Blood live blog May 6, 2026 11:08 PM EDT Cameron Delano TKOs Alex Terrible in third round Cameron Delano (2-0) defeats Alex Terrible (1-1) by third-round TKO. The stoppage came at 0:29 of the round. Cameron Delano celebrates his victory over Alex Terrible during their bout at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 6, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 6, 2026 10:20 PM EDT Jake Bostwick stops Roderick Stewart in second round Jake Bostwick (5-2-1) defeats Roderick Stewart (2-4) by second-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:25 of the round. Jake Bostwick throws a punch during his bout against Roderick Stewart at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 6, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 6, 2026 10:19 PM EDT Taylor Starling TKOs Sydney Smith in second round Taylor Starling (6-4) defeats Sydney Smith (1-4) by second-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 1:32 of the round. Taylor Starling celebrates her knockout victory over Sydney Smith during their bout at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 6, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 6, 2026 8:26 PM EDT Sergey 'Kratos' Kalinin TKOs Brock Walker in first round In the first fight of the night, Sergey ‘Kratos’ Kalinin (1-0) defeats Brock Walker (1-2) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:06 of the round. Sergey Kalinin knocks down Brock Walker during their bout at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 6, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 6, 2026 12:15 AM EDT How to watch and start time BKFC Blood 4 Blood streams live on FUBO starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.



Watch the fight between Taylor Starling and Shelby Cannon from BKFC 79 in Sturgis last August.