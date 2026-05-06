BKFC Blood 4 Blood live results: Cameron Delano stops Alex Terrible

BKFC: Blood 4 Blood features a series of bare-knuckle bouts, kicking off the festivities for Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway. The card airs live on Wednesday, May 6 from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
- The main event is a light heavyweight bout between Alex Terrible (1-1) and Cameron Delano (1-0) of Liberty, South Carolina.
- Slaughter to Prevail frontman Alex Terrible has also been announced to perform, along with sets from Black Label Society, Crowbar and Malevolence.
The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Jake Bostwick (4-2-1) of Coconut Creek, Florida, and Roderick Stewart (2-3) of Abilene, Texas.
The featured fight is a heavyweight clash between Sergey “Kratos” Kalinin (1-0) and Brock Walker (2-2) of Big Stone, Virginia.
The card opener is a flyweight contest between Taylor Starling (5-4) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Sydney Smith (1-3) of Waynesboro, Virginia. Smith replaced originally announced Marisol Ruelas (0-2) of Woodridge, Illinois.
BKFC Blood 4 Blood results
- Cameron Delano def. Alex Terrible TKO (R3, 0:29)
- Jake Bostwick def. Roderick Stewart by KO (R2, 1:25)
- Taylor Starling def. Sydney Smith by TKO (R2, 1:32) | Watch video
- Sergey ‘Kratos’ Kalinin def. Brock Walker by TKO (R1, 1:06)
BKFC Blood 4 Blood live blog
Cameron Delano TKOs Alex Terrible in third round
Cameron Delano (2-0) defeats Alex Terrible (1-1) by third-round TKO. The stoppage came at 0:29 of the round.
Jake Bostwick stops Roderick Stewart in second round
Jake Bostwick (5-2-1) defeats Roderick Stewart (2-4) by second-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:25 of the round.
Taylor Starling TKOs Sydney Smith in second round
Taylor Starling (6-4) defeats Sydney Smith (1-4) by second-round TKO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 1:32 of the round.
Sergey 'Kratos' Kalinin TKOs Brock Walker in first round
In the first fight of the night, Sergey ‘Kratos’ Kalinin (1-0) defeats Brock Walker (1-2) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:06 of the round.
How to watch and start time
BKFC Blood 4 Blood streams live on FUBO starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Watch the fight between Taylor Starling and Shelby Cannon from BKFC 79 in Sturgis last August.