Best of UFC 300 fighters: Holly Holm, Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira & more in action

The highly anticipated UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. Ahead of event the promotion hit the stream with a video featuring a knockout action from every fighter battling it out on the night.

The clip titled “One Highlight” features Holly Holm’s head kick KO of Ronda Rousey, Alex Pereira’s domination of Sean Strickland and Weili Zhang’s spinning back fist knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Plus, Michael Chandler’s stoppage of Michael Chandler, Cody Garbrandt one punch knockout against Raphael Assuncao, and more.

On the top of UFC 300 fight card, two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her belt against Yan Xiaonan. Plus, Justin Gaethje puts his “BMF” strap on the line against Max Holloway at lightweight.