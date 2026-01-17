Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Barrios vs Garcia: Tickets on sale for February clash at T-Mobile Arena

Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia atop The Ring: High Stakes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 21

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Mario Barrios speaks into a microphone during a post-fight interview after his bout with Manny Pacquiao
Mario Barrios speaks after his bout against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 19, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Tickets are on sale now for The Ring: High Stakes, featuring Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 21. Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title, while Garcia makes his next attempt to become a champion.

Following the conclusion of pre-sale, Golden Boy announced that Barrios vs Garcia tickets are now on sale via AXS. As of writing, the listed price range is $119 – $6,275, with the event time showing 2:30 p.m. Additionally, ticket marketplaces StubHub and Vivid Seats are also listing Barrios vs Garcia tickets.

Advertisement

San Antonio two-weight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his title, following draws with Manny Pacquiao and Abel Ramos.

Former interim WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) of Victorville, California, is once again challenging for one of the major belts and looks to rebound from a defeat to Rolando Romero.

The bouts featured on the Barrios vs Garcia undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here