Barrios vs Garcia: Tickets on sale for February clash at T-Mobile Arena

Tickets are on sale now for The Ring: High Stakes, featuring Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 21. Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title, while Garcia makes his next attempt to become a champion.

Following the conclusion of pre-sale, Golden Boy announced that Barrios vs Garcia tickets are now on sale via AXS. As of writing, the listed price range is $119 – $6,275, with the event time showing 2:30 p.m. Additionally, ticket marketplaces StubHub and Vivid Seats are also listing Barrios vs Garcia tickets.

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San Antonio two-weight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his title, following draws with Manny Pacquiao and Abel Ramos.

Former interim WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) of Victorville, California, is once again challenging for one of the major belts and looks to rebound from a defeat to Rolando Romero.

The bouts featured on the Barrios vs Garcia undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.