Janibek Alimkhanuly faces Anauel Ngamissengue in Astana, Kazakhstan in April

Janibek Alimkhanuly is set for his next fight against Anauel Ngamissengue on April 5 at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The undefeated middleweight champion steps through the ropes in front of his home country crowd for the first time in seven and a half years.

Oxnard, California-based Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) puts his unified IBF and WBO 160-pound titles on the line. In his most recent bout last October in Sydney, Australia, the 31-year-old southpaw stopped Andrei Mikhailovich in the ninth round. In his previous ring appearance on home soil in September 2017, the native of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan scored a unanimous decision against Gilberto Pereira dos Santos.

“‘Kazakh Style’ is finally coming home,” Janibek Alimkhanuly said. “April 5 will be a memorable night as I defend my WBO and IBF world titles against a top opponent. Many fighters turned down this opportunity, so I credit Anauel for accepting the challenge. My goal is to become the undisputed champion, and Anauel is in my way. The fans in Kazakhstan and everyone watching worldwide will see something special.”

Congolese-French Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The 29-year-old contender is coming off a win via third-round TKO against Sandro Jajanidze.

“Thank you for this long-awaited opportunity – after almost a year of fighting for a chance, this is the most important moment of my career,” Anauel Ngamissengue said. “I know I’m going into the lion’s den, but I thrive in situations like this. I respect Janibek and everything he’s achieved, but I’m coming to Kazakhstan to crash the party and show the world that I belong at the top. See you on April 5.”

The bouts featured on the Janibek vs Ngamissengue undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S.