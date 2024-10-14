Ariana Grande as Celine Dion in new SNL video for UFC 308

A new Saturday Night Live video hit the stream with Ariana Grande in a UFC 308 feature parodying Celine Dion’s Sunday Night Football promo. The sketch with “It’s all coming back to me now” playing in the background, highlights some of the iconic moments inside the Octagon leading to the showdown on October 26 in Abu Dhabi.

“There was breaking a bones and there were knees to the balls,” are some of the changed lyrics over the footage of the early days of the UFC. Randy Couture, Joanna Jeedrzejczyk and Mike Perry are amongst featured fighters.

“Dozens of commentators, all bald and in the shiniest of shirts” is shown over part of a video with Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik cageside.

As well as the first UFC 308 fight promo, the SNL video also shows a number of chokes, slams, kicks and punches. Plus, a TKO from UFC 1, when Gerard Gordeau knocked Teila Tuli’s tooth out with a kick to the face, and Holly Holm’s famous head kick KO of Ronda Rousey.

The promo ends with Ariana Grande saying “I am Celine Dion for the UFC 308. See you in the Octagon.”

In the UFC 308 main event, German-born undefeated Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) defends his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway (26-7) of Hawaii. In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) faces undefeated UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0).