Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou video game-cinematic look trailer

Joshua vs Ngannou official promo for Knockout Chaos live on DAZN from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
The official promo video hit the stream for the highly anticipated Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou boxing showdown. The pair goes head to head on the top of “Knockout Chaos” fight card live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8.

The Joshua vs Ngannou trailer is an over 2-minute clip styled as a video game in combination with a cinematic look.

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory. The British 34-year-old former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion stopped Otto Wallin in the fifth round last time out in December 2023.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (0-1) looks to earn his first win in pro boxing. The Cameroonian-French 37-year-old dropped a split decision against reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the 10-round non-title bout last October.

