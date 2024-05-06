UFC St. Louis fight card, start time, how to watch, Lewis vs Nascimento

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento aka UFC St. Louis 2024 airs live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 11.

Who is fighting on main card?

In the main event of UFC St. Louis, Derrick Lewis (27-12, 1 NC) and Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) battle it out at heavyweight. Former title challenger and No. 12-ranked contender Lewis looks to return to winning ways. The 39-year-old New Orleans, Louisiana native dropped a unanimous decision against Jailton Almeida last November. No. 15 Nascimento targets his fourth straight victory. The 31-year-old Brazilian fighter is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Don’Tale Mayes also last November.

In the co-main event, Joaquin Buckley (18-6) and Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) square off at welterweight. No. 11 Buckley, 30, of St. Louis, MO is riding a three-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Vicente Luque via second-round TKO in March. Uzbekistan’s 30-year-old Ruziboev (34-8-2, 2 NC) brings to the Octagon 10 straight victories, including the first-round stoppage of Sedriques Dumas also in March.

Also on the main card, Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) of the U.S. and Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand clash at light heavyweight. Brazilian lightweight Diego Ferreira (18-5) meets Mateusz Rębecki (19-1) of Poland. Featherweight Alex Caceres (21-14) fights fellow-American Sean Woodson (11-1-1). Plus, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) of Dominican Republic takes on Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne (5-0).

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, American Chase Hooper (13-3-1) and Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1) go head to head at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Terrance McKinney (15-6) goes up against Esteban Ribovics (12-1) of Argentina.

Among other bouts, Tabatha Ricci (9-2) of Brazil faces American Tecia Pennington (13-6) at women’s strawweight. Billy Goff (9-2) meets Trey Waters (8-1) in an all-American contest at welterweight. Charles Johnson (14-6) of the U.S. and Jake Hadley (10-2) of England go toe-to-toe at flyweight.

In addition, American welterweight Jared Gooden (23-9) duels Kevin Jousset (10-2) of France. The women’s flyweight bout between JJ Aldrich (13-6) of the U.S. and Veronica Hardy (8-4-1) of Venezuela kicks off the action.

When does UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

When does UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 12 am BST. The preliminary card starts on Saturday, May 11 at 9 pm BST.

When does UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST.

Full fight card

The current UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs Nascimento fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight

Carlos Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne, heavyweight

Preliminary card