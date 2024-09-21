Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois post-fight press conference video

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois talk to media at the press conference following their heavyweight world title fight in London

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois talk to media at the press conference following their world title fight on September 21. The pair battles it out in the main event live on PPV from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) makes his attempt to become a three-time king. Two-time champion Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) defends his IBF title.

In the co-main event, Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) defends his European title against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland and unbeaten Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana battle it out for the interim WBO title at light heavyweight.

The Joshua vs Dubois post-fight press conference features some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.