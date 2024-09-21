Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois post-fight press conference video

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois talk to media at the press conference following their world title fight on September 21. The pair battles it out in the main event live on PPV from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) makes his attempt to become a three-time king. Two-time champion Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) defends his IBF title.

In the co-main event, Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) defends his European title against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland and unbeaten Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana battle it out for the interim WBO title at light heavyweight.

The Joshua vs Dubois post-fight press conference features some of the fighters battling it out on the night.