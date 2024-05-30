Alonzo Menifield vs Azamat Murzakanov ‘in the works’ for UFC Abu Dhabi in August

The bout between Alonzo Menifield and Azamat Murzakanov has reportedly been in the works for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov on Saturday, August 3. The MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The pair squares off at light heavyweight.

No. 13 Menifield (15-4-1) looks to return to winning ways. The 36-year-old native of Los Angeles lost his previous bout in May by knockout in the first round against Carlos Ulberg.

No. 14 Murzakanov (13-0) makes his first Octagon appearance for the year. The undefeated 35-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Dustin Jacoby last time out in April 2023.

The Menifield vs Murzakanov bout being “in the works” was reported by VestnikMMA via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen (17-4) of Aurora, Colorado faces Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) at bantamweight. The recently confirmed UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event, pits Nick Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) of Stockton, California against Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey at welterweight. The current lineup looks as the following: