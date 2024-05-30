Subscribe
HomeUFC

Alonzo Menifield vs Azamat Murzakanov ‘in the works’ for UFC Abu Dhabi in August

Alonzo Menifield & Azamat Murzakanov to clash at light heavyweight at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The bout between Alonzo Menifield and Azamat Murzakanov has reportedly been in the works for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov on Saturday, August 3. The MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The pair squares off at light heavyweight.

No. 13 Menifield (15-4-1) looks to return to winning ways. The 36-year-old native of Los Angeles lost his previous bout in May by knockout in the first round against Carlos Ulberg.

No. 14 Murzakanov (13-0) makes his first Octagon appearance for the year. The undefeated 35-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Dustin Jacoby last time out in April 2023.

The Menifield vs Murzakanov bout being “in the works” was reported by VestnikMMA via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen (17-4) of Aurora, Colorado faces Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) at bantamweight. The recently confirmed UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event, pits Nick Diaz (26-10, 2 NC) of Stockton, California against Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey at welterweight. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, bantamweight – UFC bantamweight title eliminator
  • Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz, welterweight
  • Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa, welterweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.