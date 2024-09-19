Albert Gonzalez vs Edgar de la Cruz Gonzalez set for Teran-Cuello card in Mexico

Albert Gonzalez is set for his next fight against Edgar de la Cruz Gonzalez on September 21 at Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico. The contest is featured on the card topped by Jose Andres Teran vs Yehison Cuello. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

Unbeaten Albert Gonzalez (10-0, 6 KOs) makes his fourth ring appearance for the year. In his previous bout on the Lopez vs Leo undercard in Albuquerque in August, the 22-year-old native of Moreno Valley, California stopped Damian Alcala in the third round.

Edgar de la Cruz Gonzalez (9-4, 4 KOs) fights for the third time in 2024. Mexico’s 24-year-old lost both of his previous fights by unanimous decision against Jose Luis Vazquez Hernandez in July and Hector Munguia Calderon in April.

In the main event Jose Andres Teran (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico goes up against Colombian Yehison Cuello (13-1-1, 11 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight. 24-year-old Teran targets his seventh straight victory. 29-year-old southpaw Cuello is riding a four-fight winning streak.

Among other bouts featured on the Teran vs Cuello undercard, Ricardo Tellez (10-1, 8 KOs) and Diego Gonzalez (7-2-2, 3 KOs) square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Vieris Ortega (11-1, 10 KOs) and Hugo Guarneros (20-7-2, 10 KOs) go head-to-head in a six-rounder at junior bantamweight.

Also on the card, a six-round lightweight bout between David Del Rio (4-0, 1 KO) and Juan Carlos Ramirez (5-5, 2 KOs). Diego Mompar Trevino (8-2-2, 3 KOs) and Alberto Ixtli Cabrera (7-2, 1 KOs) clash in an eight-round matchup at junior welterweight.

Caroline Veyre (7-0) and Joana Chavarria (6-5-1, 2 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder for WBA International featherweight title. Marcus Cortez (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Kevin Arellano (5-3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Emiliano Alvarado (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Alex Basilio (3-1) in a four-rounder at bantamweight.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.