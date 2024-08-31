Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz joins UFC Edmonton fight card

The bout between Aiemann Zahabi and Pedro Munhoz has been made official for UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Namajunas on November 2. Marking the promotion’s return to Canada, the event takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. The pair squares off in a three-rounder at bantamweight.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, Aiemann Zahabi (11-2) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in March at UFC Vegas 87, the 36-year-old native of Laval, Quebec scored a unanimous decision against Javid Basharat.

Pedro Munhoz (20-9, 2 NC) also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to rebound from pair of defeats. The 37-year-old Brazilian dropped a unanimous decision against Kyler Phillips last time out at UFC 299 also in March.

The promotion confirmed the Zahabi vs Munhoz matchup via post on X.

In the main event, Rose Namajunas (13-6) and Erin Blanchfield (12-2) square off at flyweight. The contest features the former two-time strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked 125 lbs contender of Milwaukee, Wisconsin up against No. 3 of Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

The current UFC Edmonton lineup looks as the following: