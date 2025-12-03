Video: Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach – Media Workout

Watch the video as Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, Lamont Roach Jr., and the undercard fighters showcase their skills at a media workout. Cruz defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Roach atop the PBC pay-per-view on Prime Video this Saturday, live from San Antonio, Texas.

On the undercard, O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC super featherweight title against Stephen Fulton. Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Johan Gonzalez. Plus, Jesus Ramos Jr. and Shane Mosley Jr. clash for the interim WBC middleweight title.