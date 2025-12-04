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Video: Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach – Final Press Conference

Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, Lamont Roach Jr., and the undercard fighters preview their respective bouts at the final press conference in San Antonio, Texas

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Watch the video as Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, Lamont Roach Jr., and the undercard fighters preview their bouts at the final press conference. Cruz defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Roach, this Saturday, December 6, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

On the undercard, O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC super featherweight title against Stephen Fulton. WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defends his belt against Johan Gonzalez. Additionally, Jesus Ramos Jr. and Shane Mosley Jr. battle for the interim WBC middleweight title.

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