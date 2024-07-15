Video: Kieron Conway vs Aaron McKenna set for Prizefighter 2024 semi-final

Kieron Conway, Aaron McKenna, Kazuto Takesako and Riku Kunimoto were on top in their respective quarter-final bouts at Prizefighter 2024. The fight card aired live on DAZN from Yamato Arena in Osaka, Japan on Monday, July 15. Four international middleweights made a step closer to earning a $1 million cheque.

Among the results, Aaron McKenna (10-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland stopped Jeovanny Estela (14-1, 5 KOs) of Orlando, Florida in the 10th round. Kieron Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs) of the UK TKO’d Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-2, 14 KOs) of China in the seventh round. Japan’s Kazuto Takesako (17-2-1, 15 KOs) defeated British Mark Dickinson (6-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision with the scores 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94. Plus, Riku Kunimoto (12-1, 6 KOs) eliminated his Japanese-fellow Eiki Kani (8-5-3, 4 KOs) in the fifth round of their rematch.

The Prizefighter 2024 semi-final lineup features Kieron Conway up against Aaron McKenna in the UK vs Ireland showdown, and Riku Kunimot versus Kazuto Takesako in an-all Japanese contest. The date, location and venue accommodating the second round of the tournament are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Prizefighter 2024 quarter-final results