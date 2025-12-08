Video: Jack and Mikaelian face off at Star Plaza, Downtown Los Angeles

Watch the video as Badou Jack and Noel Mikaelian come face-to-face during Fight Week in front of the Kobe Bryant statue at Star Plaza at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The two fighters meet in a rematch this Saturday, live from Ace Mission Studios, headlining Championing Mental Health 2: Rematch Season.

Sweden’s Jack, who won their first fight by majority decision in May, puts his WBC cruiserweight title on the line. Armenian-born German former champion Mikaelian looks to avenge that defeat and regain the title.