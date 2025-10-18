UFC Vancouver live results: Reinier de Ridder faces Brendan Allen

UFC Fight Night 262 airs live on Saturday, October 18 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, marking the promotion’s return to Canada. The five-round middleweight main event features No. 5-ranked contender Reinier De Ridder of the Netherlands against No. 9-ranked Brendan Allen (25-7) of Beaufort, SC.
De Ridder (31-2) aims for his sixth straight victory after defeating Robert Whittaker in July. Allen (25-7), who replaced Anthony Hernandez, looks for his second win in a row after defeating Marvin Vettori in his previous outing, also in July.
In the co-main event, Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA, faces Canada’s Mike Malott (12-2-1) in a welterweight matchup. Holland is coming off a defeat to Daniel Rodriguez, while Malott targets his third consecutive victory.
Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (23-10-1) of Ecuador and Aiemann Zahabi (13-2) of Canada. Plus, a flyweight contest features France’s Manon Fiorot (12-2) taking on Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) of Canada.
UFC Vancouver live blog
UFC Vancouver: How to watch and start time
UFC Vancouver airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.
Our live blog will feature results and video highlights.
UFC Vancouver results
Get UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
- Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
- Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng
- Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola
Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)
- Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
- Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Hyun Sung Park
- Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Ribieiro dos Santos
- Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
- Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
- Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
- Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa