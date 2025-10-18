UFC Vancouver live results: Reinier de Ridder faces Brendan Allen

UFC Fight Night 262 airs live on Saturday, October 18 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, marking the promotion’s return to Canada. The five-round middleweight main event features No. 5-ranked contender Reinier De Ridder of the Netherlands against No. 9-ranked Brendan Allen (25-7) of Beaufort, SC.

De Ridder (31-2) aims for his sixth straight victory after defeating Robert Whittaker in July. Allen (25-7), who replaced Anthony Hernandez, looks for his second win in a row after defeating Marvin Vettori in his previous outing, also in July.

In the co-main event, Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA, faces Canada’s Mike Malott (12-2-1) in a welterweight matchup. Holland is coming off a defeat to Daniel Rodriguez, while Malott targets his third consecutive victory.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (23-10-1) of Ecuador and Aiemann Zahabi (13-2) of Canada. Plus, a flyweight contest features France’s Manon Fiorot (12-2) taking on Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) of Canada.

UFC Vancouver: How to watch and start time UFC Vancouver airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.



Our live blog will feature results and video highlights.

UFC Vancouver results

Get UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen

Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott

Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng

Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)