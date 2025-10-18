Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vancouver live results: Reinier de Ridder faces Brendan Allen

UFC Fight Night features Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
The faces of Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Vancouver
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen airs live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on October 18, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

UFC Fight Night 262 airs live on Saturday, October 18 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, marking the promotion’s return to Canada. The five-round middleweight main event features No. 5-ranked contender Reinier De Ridder of the Netherlands against No. 9-ranked Brendan Allen (25-7) of Beaufort, SC.

De Ridder (31-2) aims for his sixth straight victory after defeating Robert Whittaker in July. Allen (25-7), who replaced Anthony Hernandez, looks for his second win in a row after defeating Marvin Vettori in his previous outing, also in July.

In the co-main event, Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA, faces Canada’s Mike Malott (12-2-1) in a welterweight matchup. Holland is coming off a defeat to Daniel Rodriguez, while Malott targets his third consecutive victory.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (23-10-1) of Ecuador and Aiemann Zahabi (13-2) of Canada. Plus, a flyweight contest features France’s Manon Fiorot (12-2) taking on Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) of Canada.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Vancouver live blog

UFC Vancouver: How to watch and start time

UFC Vancouver airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Our live blog will feature results and video highlights.

UFC Vancouver results

Get UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
  • Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
  • Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

  • Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
  • Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Hyun Sung Park
  • Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Ribieiro dos Santos
  • Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
  • Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
  • Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
  • Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.