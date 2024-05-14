UFC Fight Night Paris set for September

The Octagon is set for its third trip to France on Saturday, September 28 with the UFC Fight Night card held at Accord Arena in Paris. The promotion made the announcement via post on X today.

Both previous shows were held at the same venue last September and a year before that. Headlining the most recent card, Ciryl Gane stopped Serghei Spivac of Moldova in the second round. The debut event saw the French former interim heavyweight champion scoring the third-round KO against Australian Tai Tuivasa.

The matchups featured on the card at UFC Paris 2024, including the main event and co-main event bouts, are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.