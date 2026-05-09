UFC 328 live results: Strickland defeats Chimaev to regain title – Video

UFC 328 airs live tonight, Saturday, May 9, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the main event, Khamzat Chimaev defends his UFC middleweight title against former champion Sean Strickland.

Undefeated 32-year-old Chimaev (15-0) makes his first championship defense after dethroning Dricus du Plessis by decision last August.

35-year-old Strickland (30-7) of Anaheim, California, is making his second bid to regain the title following a third-round stoppage victory over Anthony Hernandez in February.

In the co-main event, Joshua Van defends his flyweight title against Tatsuro Taira.

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Myanmar’s 24-year-old Van (16-2) makes the first defense of his belt after claiming the title via first-round TKO due to injury against Alexandre Pantoja last December.

26-year-old Japanese contender Taira (18-1) makes his first attempt to become champion following two victories last year against Brandon Moreno and Park Hyun-sung.

UFC 328 results

Main card

Sean Strickland def. Khamzat Chimaev by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Joshua Van def. Tatsuro Taira by TKO (punches, R5, 1:32)

Alexander Volkov def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sean Brady def. Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

King Green def. Jeremy Stephens by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 4:20)

Prelims

Ateba Gautier def. Ozzy Diaz by TKO (punches, R2, 1:10)

Yaroslav Amosov def. Joel Alvarez by submission (arm-triangle choke, R2, 1:13)

Grant Dawson def. Mateusz Rebecki by submission (rear-naked choke, R3, 4:42)

Jim Miller def. Jared Gordon by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 3:29)

Early prelims

Roman Kopylov def. Marco Tulio by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pat Sabatini def. William Gomis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Baisangur Susurkaev def. Djorden Santos by submission (rear-naked choke, R3, 4:11)

Jose Ochoa def. Clayton Carpenter by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 328 live blog May 10, 2026 12:48 AM EDT Sean Strickland defeats Khamzat Chimaev by decision to regain title Sean Strickland (31-7) defeats Khamzat Chimaev (15-1) by split decision to regain the UFC middleweight title and become a two-time champion. The judges scored the fight 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47. May 9, 2026 11:51 PM EDT Joshua Van stops Tatsuro Taira to retain title Joshua Van (17-2) defeats Tatsuro Taira (18-2) by fifth-round TKO with punches to retain his UFC flyweight title. The stoppage came at 1:32 of the round. May 9, 2026 11:08 PM EDT Alexander Volkov defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta by decision Alexander Volkov (40-11) defeats Waldo Cortes-Acosta (17-3) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. May 9, 2026 10:29 PM EDT Sean Brady defeats Joaquin Buckley by decision Sean Brady (19-2) defeats Joaquin Buckley (21-8) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-25, and 30-27. May 9, 2026 9:38 PM EDT King Green submits Jeremy Stephens in first round King Green (35-17-1) defeats Jeremy Stephens (29-23) by first-round submission at a 160-pound catchweight bout. The finish came via rear-naked choke at 4:20 of the round.



At the weigh-ins, Stephens missed weight, coming in four pounds over the non-title lightweight limit. May 9, 2026 9:02 PM EDT Ateba Gautier stops Ozzy Diaz in second round Ateba Gautier (11-1) defeats Ozzy Diaz (10-4) by second-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:10 of the round. May 9, 2026 8:26 PM EDT Yaroslav Amosov submits Joel Alvarez in second round Yaroslav Amosov (30-1) defeats Joel Alvarez (23-4) by second-round submission at welterweight. The finish came via arm-triangle choke at 1:13 of the round. May 9, 2026 8:03 PM EDT Grant Dawson submits Mateusz Rebecki in third round Grant Dawson (24-3-1) defeats Mateusz Rebecki (20-5) by third-round submission at lightweight. The finish came via rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the round. May 9, 2026 7:52 PM EDT UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma in July UFC announced its return to Oklahoma City with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, July 18, at Paycom Center. The event marks the promotion’s first card in the city since 2017. May 9, 2026 7:40 PM EDT Jim Miller submits Jared Gordon in first round Jim Miller (39-19) defeats Jared Gordon (21-9) by first-round submission at lightweight. The finish came via guillotine choke at 3:29 of the round. May 9, 2026 7:07 PM EDT Roman Kopylov defeats Marco Tulio by decision Roman Kopylov (15-5) defeats Marco Tulio (14-3) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. May 9, 2026 6:54 PM EDT Pat Sabatini defeats William Gomis by decision Pat Sabatini (22-5) defeats William Gomis (15-4) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. May 9, 2026 6:06 PM EDT Baisangur Susurkaev submits Djorden Santos in third round Baisangur Susurkaev (12-0) defeats Djorden Santos (11-3) by third-round submission at middleweight. The finish came via rear-naked choke at 4:11 of the round. May 9, 2026 5:36 PM EDT Jose Ochoa defeats Clayton Carpenter by decision In the event opener, Jose Ochoa (9-2) defeats Clayton Carpenter (8-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. May 9, 2026 4:57 PM EDT UFC 328 Prelim Open Watch the UFC 328 prelim open as the MMA action at the Prudential Center in Newark gets underway. May 9, 2026 2:44 PM EDT UFC 328 Cold Open Watch Cold Open for UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland. May 9, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Video: Countdown to UFC 328 Watch UFC 328: Countdown featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland, Joshua Van, Tatsuro Taira as they approach their respective bouts.