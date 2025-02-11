Subscribe
UFC 317 confirmed for 2025 International Fight Week in June

UFC 317 date official for June 28, following Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and UFC X

By Parviz Iskenderov
The date for UFC 317 has been confirmed for Saturday, June 28. The PPV fight card is held during the 13th annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The venue likely hosting the event is T-Mobile Arena.

The promotion made the official announcement on Tuesday. No bouts have been confirmed yet.

UFC 317 follows the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 26 and UFC X, a two-day fan experience taking place on June 27-28.

Last year’s card, UFC 307, held during UFC International Fight Week, featured Alex Pereira retaining his light heavyweight title by knockout with a head kick against Jiri Prochazka.

Ticket information for UFC 317 is expected to be confirmed shortly, with early access generally available through UFC Fight Club.

