UFC 308 set for October in Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC 308 marks the Octagon's second visit to UAE in 2024

By Parviz Iskenderov
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has scheduled its second visit to the UAE in 2024 with UFC 308 taking place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26. The PPV fight card follows the UFC Fight Night card held at the same venue on August 3.

The organization’s previous event in Abu Dhabi, UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, was held last October. The upcoming show marks the 19th UFC event in the emirate.

The official event announcement was made today. The bouts featured on the UFC 308 fight card are yet to be set.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

